Why F. Gary Gray Is The Only Director Who Could’ve Made “Straight Outta Compton”

A lot of familiar faces show up in Straight Outta Compton —or at least a lot of actors portraying familiar faces. Aside from early incarnations of lead characters Dr. Dre , Ice Cube, and Eazy-E, cameos abound of young Snoop Doggy Dogg, baby Tupac Shakur, and the dewy likenesses of others involved in the sprawling story of N.W.A. Nobody appears in the role of a fledgling, upstart F. Gary Gray , but such a meta-touch wouldn’t have been farfetched. The careers of N.W.A. and the man who ultimately directed a film about the group are inextricably linked together.

“I remember where I was when I first heard ‘Boyz N The Hood,'” Gray says of N.W.A.’s first single. “126th Street and Normandy, South Central, Los Angeles. I remember that I was on my porch. What they described in that song was so vivid and so clear to me because it was the kind of life I was used to witnessing and partly experiencing in my neighborhood. I felt like they were right around the corner, writing about us.”

(Clockwise, from top left) Producer ICE CUBE, director/producer F. GARY GRAY, producer DR. DRE, COREY HAWKINS as Dr. Dre, JASON MITCHELL as Eazy-E and O’SHEA JACKSON, JR. as Ice Cube on the set of Straight Outta Compton. Photo: Todd MacMillan ; courtesy of Universal Pictures

Gray first encountered N.W.A.’s music as a fan and geographical kindred spirit, growing up near Dr. Dre and Ice Cube’s Compton stomping grounds. He was just starting out as a cameraman, working on developing the chops to become a filmmaker. By the time he’d started actually directing music videos, the group had already descended into fractious infighting mode, with Ice Cube breaking off solo, and rap beefs percolating.

The first time Gray met Ice Cube, the rapper had already dropped a couple albums and established himself as an industry force to be reckoned with. It was on the set of the video for “Dress Code” by WC and the Maad Circle, where Ice Cube had stopped by. He and the director hit it off right away and went on to make several videos together, including Ice Cube’s seminal hit, “Today Was A Good Day.” Gray even worked with both Ice Cube and Dr. Dre on their first post-N.W.A. project together, “Natural Born Killaz,” helping to build the conciliatory bridge toward the movie they would eventually all make together. But first there was another movie.

Cube cited Gray’s experiences growing up in the streets of L.A., along with his technical prowess, as the right combination for the first movie he wrote and produced, Friday. The movie opens with a shot of two umbilically linked shoes slung over a power line and goes on to depict every other element of life in the kind of neighborhood Cube and Gray grew up in. It’s a slice-of-life comedy, caked beneath a layer of pot resin, that takes place in a single day. It became a classic overnight.

“I knew what I wanted, I just didn’t necessarily have all the experience in the world because I’m 24 years old putting together my first movie,” Gray says of making Friday. “So it was just a weird, kind of naive self-confidence. Jumping from music videos to film definitely helped me with the technical part, but I already knew that that was only part of it—you still had to understand how to work and communicate with actors, and what it takes to tell a full story. You don’t necessarily get those skills from directing music videos.”

Friday, 1995 Photo: Archive, New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. Pictures

Gray first started developing those skills as a teenager, when he decided he was going to make a film. His uncle was an actor and he’d break down his process, how scripts work, and how important it was to serve the story. Gray soaked in all this advice, and learned more about storytelling from watching his uncle’s plays. Eventually, he also developed the technical precision of behind the camera.