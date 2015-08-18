Brunch Better With These Gorgeous Ceramics From Vipp

Designed in tandem with ceramicist Annemette Kissow, the new line features pieces tailored to breakfast and brunch, the most important meals of the day and week if you ask me. It consists of a bowl, carafe, espresso cup, coffee cup, tea cup, and brunch place (which has a handy ring for balancing soft-boiled eggs) that’ll look as amazing on your shelves as they do on the table. Rendered in matte gray or white porcelain, the pieces range in price from $39–$65 and are available from vipp.com.