This Wearable Cuff Keeps Teens Out Of Jail

Right now, many teens who can’t make bail in NYC are sent to Rikers Island to await their trial. It’s essentially pre-prison incarceration, complete with armed guards, at a place that’s rampant with abuse and corruption .

But starting this September, the Manhattan district attorney’s office is starting a pilot program in which kids ages 16-18 accused of certain felonies will be able to avoid Rikers Island by wearing an ankle bracelet and carrying a smartphone. Inside the ankle cuff is GPS tracking hardware paired to a software system developed by Kentucky technology company Corrisoft. It’s been previously deployed in parole departments in Indiana and Kentucky to both track the location of ex-inmates, and offer them a direct line of communication with their parole officers.

“What we’re really trying to do is bring the new ideas in technology into the corrections space, which for better or worse, has not normally stayed up on technology,” explains Nathan McConathy, CTO at Corrisoft. “They’ve sort of lagged a bit.”

Corrisoft

Compared to a Fitbit or Jawbone Up, the hardware is relatively simple. The anklet is molded from a plastic that’s hypoallergenic and resistant to harsh chemicals. And most of its technology guarantees its own security on a person’s body, with a fiber optic wire that runs inside the band, sending occasional encrypted messages to ensure that it hasn’t been cut off. Additionally, if the cuff is ever opened, a single-use holding pin breaks, meaning the band can’t be closed again.

In terms of its actual sensors, though, the band only contains a Bluetooth chip that communicates with a paired phone, which contains the brains of the operation. This minimal engineering means that it can run for nine months without recharging. Without loads of batteries and chips inside, it also can stay discreet.

“The very large ankle bracelets have a stigma associated with them. If you’re at a job site or soccer game and you see somebody with a big bracelet on their ankle, you pull your kids away from them,” McConathy explains. “[But] if they’re at church on Sunday morning and have pants on, you’re not going to notice the size of our ankle bracelet. It does not immediately identify the person with the scarlet letter . . . [and] it makes it easier for someone to relate with them as a person, rather than identifying them for something they did in the past.”

But if it’s just a Bluetooth band, what does the anklet actually do? It’s a way of assuring that a person is near their phone, because it’s the phone that provides the GPS tracking for authorities, and a quick, reliable means to reach the subject if something goes wrong.