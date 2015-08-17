Apple Music Pitches Personality And Emerging Artists In New Ad Campaign

The first Apple Music ads positioned the streaming service as the next evolution in music (even though other, similar streaming services had been around for years). Now the brand has launched a new ad campaign that focuses on its ability to help fans find new music.

The three new ads, by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, are shot in an intimate, black and white, and not only feature emerging artists like Leon Bridges, Shamir, Kygo, Flo Morrissey, Ibeyi, James Bay, and more, but also the brand’s familiar warm-and-fuzzy sensibility. The voiceover pitch is surprisingly straight forward, with an aw-shucks tone and an ever-so-slight swipe at its algorithm-powered competitors.

“Music has never had a bigger place in our lives. To have access to nearly all the music in the world at our fingertips is remarkable. And yet, there needs to be a place where artists and fans can discover one another. Where the entire experience, from playlists to radio to new releases is powered by people who live and breath music. a place that brings you the artists you love, as well as the artists you’re about to love. That kind of place would be pretty great. And that’s what we set out to do with Apple Music.“

It’s all part of Apple’s tooth and nail fight to differentiate itself from streaming leader Spotify, with exclusive releases, a deal with Taylor Swift, and the Beats1 station. It scored a win with Dr. Dre’s first album in 16 years, which hit No. 2 on the Billboard charts and was streamed 25 million times in its first week, despite being only available on Apple Music.