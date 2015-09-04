Making The Business Case For More “Me Time”

Taking some “me time” may sound like a luxury reserved for self-indulgent celebrities. In today’s hyperbusy world, demands of work and family often supersede spending time doing the things you actually enjoy doing. Perhaps you even feel guilty about taking some time out for yourself, but taking time to rest and recharge are as critical to your success as responding to an urgent email from your boss.

Time management expert David Horsager, author of the new book The Daily Edge, says some of the most influential individuals in history were known for taking me time. “Winston Churchill would get up and think by walking around and getting away from everyone else,” he says. Dr. Todd Dewett says 5-10% of our day should be focused on “me time.” “The busier your schedule and the more responsibility you have, the more crucial me time becomes,” he says.

Taking time to rest and recharge are as critical to your success as responding to an urgent email from your boss.

Me time is the best way to recharge your cognitive batteries. While everyone’s definition of me time may be different (some may prefer to spend their me time exercising, while to others me time may mean sleeping in or a trip to the spa), that time spent actively focused on yourself allows you to shut off the parts of your brain that are focused on the things that are stressing you out, allowing you to return to those tasks and perform at your peak level.

Here are some ways to find more me time:

An open-door policy sounds great, but in reality, your open door can prevent you from getting your important work done and stands in the way of finding your me time. Horsager recommends closing the door when you need uninterrupted time to get your work done, as well as when you need time to call a friend or loved one, do a crossword, or simply shut off your electronics and enjoy your lunch uninterrupted.