A New Ad For “The Hunger Games” Accidentally Drops A See You Next Tuesday

At first glance, it’s nothing special. A pretty standard issue movie promo poster tweeted out to the masses late last week. Sure, the hardcore Hunger Games fans may ohh and ahh over the intense stare and red warpaint worn by Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss, but other than that what we have is a simple reminder that The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 will hit theaters in 100 days. But wait a sec . . . is that? No. Wait, yes. Uh-oh.

Some unfortunate design choices that placed the word “until” within the number 100 resulted in a very non-young adult fiction word being front and center. According to Variety, Lionsgate quickly deleted the tweet that unveiled the ad and the studio has yet to comment.

Sometimes certain words created in certain typography can have unfortunate consequences. This was like a movie ad version of one of those old optical illusion posters, except instead of a hidden sailboat it’s a See You Next Tuesday.