Watch The Trailer For Cannes Favorite, “Carol,” The Year’s Most Oscar-Ready Film Yet

Based on pedigree alone, Carol already sounds as though it was shot not on digital video, but on film stock made entirely of Oscar gold. Academy Award-nominated director Todd Haynes! Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett! Academy Award-nominated actress Rooney Mara! Academy Award-ready source material from novelist Patricia Highsmith, whose Talented Mr. Ripley spawned a multi-nominated film! You get the picture. On paper, it all seems almost exhaustingly prestigious. But what if the film itself were even better than it seems on paper?

The trailer for Carol just arrived, and it deposits Blanchett and Mara in the golden backdrop of plush 1950s New York. We see the pair steal a lot of glances at each other in impeccable, vintage garments, whilst embarking on a forbidden, adulterous relationship. Kyle Chandler is the cuckolded victim of this union, and he looks none too happy about it. All of this romantic intrigue arrives set to a period appropriate recording of “My Foolish Heart,” placing us right back in the milieu of Haynes’ previous film Far From Heaven. At just over a minute, the trailer doesn’t show us much more than the above, but it’s still an appetizing hors d’oeuvre for what promises to be a sumptuous meal of a movie.