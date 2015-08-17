Everything Owen Wilson Repeats In Every Movie He’s In

The hardest part about being in a romantic relationship with someone is that whenever anything interesting happens to them, you have to hear them describe it in nearly identical terms again and again as they encounter new people who haven’t heard yet. A kind and caring partner will try to find little variances in anecdote-distribution style to keep things interesting. This line of thought has apparently never occurred to Owen Wilson.

As the new YouTube video, Things Owen Wilson Says, demonstrates, the actor seems not to have never considered that fans who’ve seen all his movies will show up to each next movie, having his heard his favorite ad libs in all the previous movies. (It’s not a perfect metaphor, but go with it.) The video is a supercut of word-inflections Wilson hits every time (“Come ON”) and stock phrases such as “You’re crazier than a road lizard.” Is there anything actually crazy about a road lizard? Take it up with whoever in Wilson’s Texas upbringing imprinted that phrase on him at an early age.

Have a look at the rest of the video for everything else Owen Wilson says in every movie where the director allows him some riffing room.