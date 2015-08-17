Norm Macdonald Suits Up As KFC’s Newest Colonel Sanders

A few months ago, Kentucky Fried Chicken decided to do something a wee bit different to celebrate its 75th anniversary. Along with agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland, the brand resurrected its long-dead founder Colonel Harland David Sanders , with the help of SNL vet Darrell Hammond. The ads brought a quirky, odd sense of humor to KFC and now the brand has doubles down on that sensibility by replacing Hammond with fellow SNL vet Norm Macdonald.

Macdonald, who aside from SNL is known for his golf tweets, andmastery of the late night appearance, has apparently decided to take up this iconic role after his quest for another didn’t quite pan out.

One of the new spots actually acknowledges the switcheroo, with Macdonald’s Colonel saying “they can’t just grab some super funny Hollywood actor, throw a white suit on him and try to pass him off as the real Colonel Sanders.” He also tries to connect with a younger audience by referencing their penchant (in advertising) for spontaneous road trips and breakdancing.

By any measure this is a strange, somewhat polarizing campaign, but thankfully it’s also self-aware. But considering the comedian’s under the white ‘stache so far, fans may be wondering why they’re not laughing harder. Perhaps in a few months we’ll see another ’90s SNL vet in the white suit. Here’s hoping they call Tim Meadows.