You Know What Does A Body Good? Weed

Weed could give you strong bones, and not just because the munchies make you eat lots of calcium-rich cheese. New research indicates that cannabidiol (CBD) can make bones stronger during healing. In tests on on rats, their femurs healed better and stronger when they received CBD.

CBD isn’t the fun part of weed–that’s THC. And while administering both together works as well as CBD alone, the CBD-only approach is more practical as a treatment, if only because you don’t have to get stoned all the time.

The researchers, Yankel Gabet from Tel Aviv University and Itai Bab of Hebrew University’s Bone Laboratory, found that CBD “makes bones stronger during healing, enhancing the maturation of the collagenous matrix,” which provides the basis for new mineralization of bone tissue. The result? “After being treated with CBD, the healed bone will be harder to break in the future.”

Gabet says that our skeletal system is already regulated by cannabinoids. “We only respond to cannabis because we are built with intrinsic compounds and receptors that can also be activated by compounds in the cannabis plant,” he said in a press release.

That is, our bodies are already set up to work with weed, and it has beneficial effects way beyond those associated with its psychotropic properties. Gabet thinks that clinical trials in humans should be the next step, and it’s hard to argue given that we’ve been smoking weed since forever with no side effects other than enhanced appetite, mild-to-extreme paranoia, and a greatly-enhanced ability to appreciate the spooky synchronicities between The Wizard of Oz and The Dark Side of the Moon

Also, as the study’s introduction points out, these experiments are likely already happening in the wild:

“Because of the high incidence of both cannabis use and bone fractures it is likely that many fracture patients consume cannabis.”