Here’s Every “Star Wars,” Pixar, and Marvel Reveal From Disney’s D23 Expo

It’s about time an event shed some light on Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens . That mysterious production has operated under a thick blanket of secrecy since day one. What’s that? Nearly every piece of cinematic news has involved Star Wars since the new sequels were announced? All the same, hype and expectations for Episode VII, and all things Jedi, have hit stratospheric levels, and demand for any new inkling on what to expect has never been higher. At Disney’s D23 Expo 2015 this past weekend, though, Star Wars was just one of the many wildly beloved properties on hand for new revelations.

The expo hit both the Anaheim Convention Center and Twitter very hard over the weekend, hammering those following along breathlessly with precious posters, trailers and announcements from the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar—all owned by the Mouse House. Along with those projects, D23 also offered a glimpse at several of its upcoming live action adaptations of animated favorites like The Jungle Book. (Coming in 2016 from director Jon Favreau.)

Jungle Book, 2015 concept art by Jonathan Bach

If you missed out on all the coolness that trickled out of the expo over the weekend, have a look through the slides above and geek out on a galactically dense bundle of posters, cast photos, and other revelations.