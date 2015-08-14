Apple Is Already Looking For Testing Sites For Its Self-Driving Car

Apple’s plan to build a self-driving car, known as Project Titan, is “further along than many suspected,” according to The Guardian. Through a public records request, the newspaper obtained documents that provide hard evidence that Apple is considering testing the vehicles at a former naval base .

The facility, GoMentum Station, is located near San Francisco and bills itself as “the largest secure test facility in the world”; it is being converted to a testing site for self-driving cars. By test-driving its cars there, Apple could bypass the complex permit process required if it was to use its vehicles on public roads. The company could also avoid leaving a paper trail that might leak details of its technology, which would suit Apple’s hyper-secret sensibilities.

The Guardian reports that Apple is hiring auto experts from the U.S. and Europe, and has an automotive division in an unassuming building located several miles away from the company’s forthcoming new campus in Cupertino.

