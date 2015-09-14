The 2015 Innovation By Design Awards Winners: Smart Home

Sure, the connected home offers security, convenience, and peace of mind, but it also represents a way to make our living spaces more responsive to our individual needs and provides moments of delight. The products outlined here, from smart baby monitors to sleek sound systems, make our homes work better for us. Congratulations to the finalists and thanks to judges Hiroshi Ishii, professor at the MIT Media Lab, and Ben Kaufman, founder of quirky, for helping us think through the next wave of domestic intelligence. Finally, a sincere thank you to everyone who entered and supported Fast Company‘s commitment to elevating the design profession.

Creators: Gadi Amit, Susan McKinney, Jacqui Belleau, Nick Stauber, Reid Evans, Helen Shaffer, Sproutling Team

Firm: NewDealDesign

Client: Sproutling

Caring for infants is fraught with worry. Ensuring that they’re in a safe position while sleeping, that they’re not running too hot or too cold, and resting for the right amount of time factors into overall wellness but can be nerve-wracking to track. Enter Sproutling, a wearable that monitors your baby’s temperature, heart rate, motion, position, and environment. NewDealDesign packed the technology into a gender-neutral form and tailored the UI so it’s easy to use and understand.

Creators: Gadi Amit, Jacqui Belleau, Dan Clifton, Matt Pugmire, Reid Evans, Beep Team

Firm: NewDealDesign

Client: Beep

Just as you prefer a particular music genre, you have likely prefer a certain music player and there’s no reason to toss out your vintage Braun receiver or buy a whole new system just so you can stream your tunes. Beep solves that challenge elegantly. It’s a sleek metal knob that connects to your home WiFi and transforms any speaker into a conduit for Spotify or Pandora, no app or login required.

Creator: Canary