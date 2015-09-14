The 2015 Innovation By Design Awards Winners: Graphic Design

It wasn’t long ago when graphic design was all most people thought of when they heard “design.” Design’s myriad other disciplines are roaring now. Yet graphic design hasn’t languished. It has bloomed.

Cornell Tech: The Twist Firm: Sullivan

Client: Cornell Tech Cornell Tech’s new 1-year educational program is meant to tackle the intersection of technology and entrepreneurism. Sullivan’s instantly recognizable mark elegantly symbolizes the intertwining strands of knowledge required for today’s tech careers. Discover.typography Creators: Hoefler & Co. When it comes to picking the right typeface, sometimes you don’t know it until you see it. Hoefler & Co’s Discover.typography created 7 distinct, themed types and formatted them on their website so users can explore all the subtleties by zooming in and out. It’s beautiful enough to explore just for fun, and useful enough to help users orient themselves amid a potential infinity of choices. IFC Network Branding Firm: Gretel

Client: IFC IFC’s re-brand uses geometric stamps to reference old-school theater marquees, and flat washes of color to provide branding for its many original series. The system is recognizable from across the room, and easily scalable across myriad applications.

Mutant Font Creators: Sergio Gordilho

Firm: Africa In a partnership with Amnesty International, branding company Africa created a font inspired by encryption techniques that prevents content from being tracked online. Each letterform is surrounded with dots or squiggles that are easy for human eyes to ignore, but still trip up computer vision (for the moment). Norway’s New Banknotes Firm: Snøhetta

Client: The Central Bank of Norway Norway’s new banknotes pay homage to clean Norwegian style and its culture, while at the same time taking visual cues from the country’s rolling coastal landscape. Traditional (and still lovely) cuts adorn the front of each bill, but the textured, cubist gradient blocks on the back of each note, with patterns denoting ocean winds, make them among the best-looking money in the world. Obsidian Firm: Hoefler & Co. The Obsidian typeface pays homage to manual type history while re-imagining type in digital form: Hoefler & Co wanted to create an ornate, copperplate-engraved font like those that used to adorn maps. But they didn’t want to use old techniques. Thus, they created a digital prototyping tool that simulated rays of light falling across a 3-D version of each letterform. Then they tweaked each letter’s shading until it was readable and bold.

OfficeUS Identity Creators: Natasha Jen et al

Firm: Pentagram

Client: Eva Franch i Gilabert OfficeUs’s identity and typography system for the U.S. pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale makes something beautiful out of the most mundane of sources: It uses only a palette or Times New Roman and Arial, for the love of Pete! Sound Meets Type Creator: Paulo Barcelos

Firm: Håkon Stensholt Sound Meets Type interprets a user’s sounds to shape new typefaces, leaving an exploded wireframe that visually captures how a letterform sounds—or should sound, if you can scream in vowels. Sweden Sans Creators: Jesper Robinell, Stefan Hattenbach, Mattias Svensson, Caroline Bystedt

Firm: Söderhavet

Client: Business Sweden, Visit Sweden, Swedish Institute, Ministry of Foreign Affairs If you had to guess which country developed its own typeface, you might not guess Sweden. Oh, you would have? Sweden’s new global brand identity is inspired by classic Swedish street signs and uses sans-serif accents to reference its tidy Scandinavian design heritage.

