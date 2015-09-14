The 2015 Innovation By Design Awards Winners: Fashion

This year’s Innovation by Design Awards brought with it several new categories, including Fashion. We included it because the industry is more dynamic, and more complicated, than ever before. The finalists and winner below tackle big themes, ranging from how you use big data to make clothes fit better, to how we might live in outer space. (You read that right.) Congratulations to all, and a special thank you to our esteemed judges: Amanda Parkes, Chief of technology and research, Manufacture NY; Marissa Webb, Creative director and EVP of design, Banana Republic; and fashion designer Anouk Wipprecht. Finally, a sincere thank you to everyone who entered and supported Fast Company‘s commitment to elevating the design profession.

Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost Creators: Kanye West, Nic Galway

Firm: Adidas Kanye West’s pairing with Adidas on a signature sneaker was one of 2015’s most interesting moments in fashion and sneaker culture. The shoe lives up to the hype: combining minimalist design and comfortable cushioning, the Yeezy 750 Boost boasts a sleek silhouette that helps redefine Adidas’s brand for a high-fashion audience. Dear Kate Nothing Under Yoga Pants Creators: Dear Kate

After polling a thousand women, Dear Kate found that the most common problems with yoga pants have to do with what’s worn underneath. Flimsy yoga pants make underwear ride up or bunch, shows panty lines or reveal it all if you decide to go without. Incorporating a small inset of proprietary fabric, Dear Kate’s Nothing Under Yoga Pants are thick and comfortable with no underwear required. MagZip Creators: Dave Lyndaker, Nancy and Scott Peters

Firm: DNS Designs LLC Originally conceived to aid people with limited mobility in their hands, the Magzip is a simple yet ingenious advancement in zipper technology. Magnets and special self aligning geometry allow the zipper base to snap together on its own, making it simple to zip with just one hand.

True Spectrum Creators: Michelle Lam, Nikki Dekker

Firm: True&Co TrueSpectrum aims to rethink how bras are designed, engineered, and bought. It begins when customers take a simple survey about their shape and typical measurements. Those answers are then matched with one of over 6,000 bra sizes, which were themselves created using data gathered from half a million women. Withings Activité Creators: Withings

