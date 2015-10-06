Fast Company Is Hiring A Business Reporter

Fast Company is hiring a business writer with a background in financial journalism to produce several news articles a week for fastcompany.com. This reporter will be responsible, in particular, for covering companies that are either headed to IPO or have already gone public, as well as the fintech industry.
Duties:
- Publish 3-5 original, midsize, news-pegged stories on fastcompany.com each week
- Contribute to breaking news coverage on fastcompany.com
- Contribute 1-2 large feature stories to fastcompany.com per year
- Use your already robust social media accounts to source story ideas and distribute your articles
This Job Is Right For You If:
- You have previous experience as a business or finance reporter at a business or finance publication or in the business or finance section of a major news organization
- You are an engaging and highly accurate writer
- You never miss a deadline–even a short one
- You have more ideas for stories than you’ll ever have time to write
- You’re comfortable writing in many different formats and open to experimenting with your work on new and emerging platforms
- You enjoy working in a newsroom environment
- You are an independent self-starter, but you also enjoy collaborating with others
We are proud of the news department culture we have created—our team is thoughtful, hardworking, and cooperative. The ideal candidate for this position shares those same characteristics.
This is a full-time, salaried position with benefits. This position is based in New York City or San Francisco only. EOE.
To apply, please email a C.V. and links to articles you have written to Anjali Mullany: anjali at fastcompany dot com.