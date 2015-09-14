The 2015 Innovation By Design Awards Winners: Experience

Good design goes beyond the simple act of imbuing a product with visual beauty or perfect functionality. It’s also about making someone feel satisfaction, excitement, or comfort while interacting with it. That’s where experience design comes in, and this year’s finalists and winner exemplify this facet by updating the museum visit for the 21st century, making your flight less miserable, or making it easier to navigate through complicated spaces. Congratulations to all, and many thanks to our judges: Dan Gardner, cofounder of Code and Theory; Mauro Porcini, SVP and chief design officer of PepsiCo; and Kevin Young, SVP of product experience at Continuum. And finally, a sincere thank you to everyone who entered and supported Fast Company‘s commitment to elevating the design profession.

With its new “Business Playground” designed for the Pullman Hotel Group, ACCOR wanted to take the sterility out of conference rooms (and the meetings therein). Working with famed designer Mathieu Lehanneur, they created a sleek space loaded with high-tech conveniences and ergonomic touches. Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room Creators: Liz Muller, Andre Kim, Jill Enomoto

Firm: Starbucks Coffee Company Starbucks is facing a slew of high-end, artisanal competitors. Its strategy? To create richer, more homegrown stores and new store formats. Located in downtown Seattle, the Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room has been restored to an approximation of its building’s original 1920s decor, and offers visitors the chance to watch the roasting process and to sample those beans using one of six hand-brewed methods. Narita Airport Terminal 3 Creators: Naoki Ito

Firm: PARTY Embracing fun and simplicity in equal doses, the redesigned Terminal 3 at Japan’s Narita airport plays off the theme of the upcoming 2020 Olympic games it’s hosting with walking paths that look like a running track (complete with a color-coded wayfinding system), and an open decor scheme planned out by the masters of Muji. National September 11th Memorial and Museum Firms: Local Projects and Thinc.

