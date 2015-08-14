There’s Already A Mashup Trailer Of “The Hateful Eight” And John Carpenter’s “The Thing”

The trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s much-anticipated western The Hateful Eight arrived earlier this week to great fanfare. It’s full of Tarantinoisms and the director’s standard repertoire of actors like Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, and Samuel L. Jackson, in a snowy landscape somewhere in the Wild West. Apparently “Kurt Russell” and “snow” was enough to lead YouTube user Paul Garrison Dean to conclude that its most natural incarnation was a mashup with John Carpenter’s The Thing.

For the most part, the visuals in the mashup trailer are exclusively from The Hateful Eight, while the audio is almost all drawn from the original dialogue and soundtrack from The Thing. Given how little we know about The Hateful Eight, the mashup doesn’t exactly resonate with our deep understanding of these characters or their natural counterparts in Carpenter’s film, but you’ve gotta give Dean credit for getting this up within days of our first glimpse of Tarantino’s eighth film.