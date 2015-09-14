The 2015 Innovation By Design Awards Winners: Data Visualization

We have more access to large swaths of information than ever, but it’s all but useless if it isn’t packaged and presented in way we can all understand. This has pushed data visualization into the spotlight, and whether it’s helping kids learn, helping city officials make better decisions, or helping to make sense of Miles Davis’ massive catalog, this year’s finalists and winner offer a good look at the future of this space. Congratulations to the finalists, and a special thank you to our judges: Andrei Scheinkman, deputy editor of FiveThirtyEight; designer Moritz Stefaner; and Lisa Strausfeld,principal at InformationArt. And a sincere thank you to everyone who entered and supported Fast Company‘s commitment to elevating the design profession.

Making collaborative decisions while working remotely is sometimes impossible, due to the simple difficulty of keeping in touch. But Domo’s suite of apps not only provides the relevant information that everyone needs to make decisions, but also offers a cloud-based platform for better communications amongst employees. Emotient Analytics Creators: Emotient Inc. Picking up on the most subtle nuances of a customers’ experience is key to many businesses. But how do you do it scientifically? Using video of customers in the wild, Emotient allows businesses to analyze real-time emotional responses. First, software maps the “micro expressions” that play across people’s faces. Then, Emotient’s summarizes that information in simple charts, so that businesses can readily see how their customers really feel in real-time. The House of Clicks Creators: Tham & Videgård

Client: Hemnet Hemnet is one of Sweden’s biggest platforms for the buying and selling of homes. By analyzing more than 200,000,000 clicks to the site between January and October of last year, architects Tham & Videgård took the statistical averages of the homes people were looking at and turned that into a model home–one which it fully intends to build in the real world. Mobility Creators: Thomas Clever, Gert Franke

Firm: CLEVER°FRANKE

Client: Chicago Met Agency for Planning

City planning is a daunting process which requires massive collaboration. In order to better inform city politicians, media outlets, and business owners, the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning created interactive maps for Mobility, Economy, and Livability, which lets users start with broad insights and quickly drill down to data that’s of specific interest to them. Nike+ Your Year Firm: AKQA

Client: Nike Much of the Nike+ appeal revolves around adding personalized, socially-connected spin to fitness data. With Your Year, Nike, along with ad agency AKQA, pumped out 100,000 animated short films, customized with algorithms. Users could then upload their data, and receive a nearly customized film of their year’s activity. No Ceilings Creators: Fathom Information Design

Clients: The Clinton Foundation, The Gates Foundation It’s difficult to prove that gender inequality exists, which is why Fathom Information Design rolled out No Ceilings, a portal which takes more than 850,000 data points from across the globe and synthesizes those bits into insightful, digestible data visualizations that compare the plight of women across the world. RAW Creators: Giorgio Caviglia

Firm: DensityDesign

RAW is an elegant, free-to-use suite of infographic tools which aim to make the lives of designers and data viz experts significantly easier. Re-imagining the instrument cluster in cars Creators: Steve Bittan, Matthew Edwards, David Mingay,Tim Smith, Adam Taylor, Harsha Varshan,

Firm: UsTwo Distractions in the car cause accidents. But few have tried to radically redesign the instrumentation insight cars accordingly. By mixing bold colors, simple shapes, and clear typography with contextually-delivered information, UsTwo imagines a future where we’re checking our dashboard as little as possible. Scaled in Miles Creators: Fathom Information Design Few jazz musicians were as influential as Miles Davis. Even fewer were more prolific. To convey the impact that Davis’ music had on the jazz world, this visualization takes a constellation-like approach to highlight his rate of output, shifts in style, and the vast network of collaborators which surrounded him. U.S. Open Sessions Firm: Ogilvy

