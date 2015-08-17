Look Inside The Officially Licensed DC Comics-Themed Cafe Opening In Singapore

Anybody who’s ever traveled internationally can attest that the world still adores American pop culture. Kids who don’t know anything about baseball wear Yankees caps in cities around the world, and even niche American ephemera like Breaking Bad is beloved enough that you can build an entire cafe around its aesthetic in Turkey. So it should come as no surprise that there’s a chain of DC Comics-themed cafes in Malaysia–or that they’re expanding into Singapore for a third location next month. The DC Comics Superhero Cafe, owned by JT Network, features a Justice League-themed design sense–and a super-powered menu.