Look Inside The Officially Licensed DC Comics-Themed Cafe Opening In Singapore

Anybody who’s ever traveled internationally can attest that the world still adores American pop culture. Kids who don’t know anything about baseball wear Yankees caps in cities around the world, and even niche American ephemera like Breaking Bad is beloved enough that you can build an entire cafe around its aesthetic in Turkey. So it should come as no surprise that there’s a chain of DC Comics-themed cafes in Malaysia–or that they’re expanding into Singapore for a third location next month. The DC Comics Superhero Cafe, owned by JT Network, features a Justice League-themed design sense–and a super-powered menu.
Here’s a glimpse of what they’re serving up at the forthcoming Singapore location–from Aquaman’s Justice Jumbo Prawn Cocktail to the Dark Knight Mini Wagyu Beef Burger (served on a black bun, with a slice of yellow cheese carved into a Batsignal on top) to the Superman Man of Steel BBQ Chicken Burrito. The other locations offer up menu items like Green Arrow Mint Tea, a Wonder Woman Turkey Roll (with a WW logo on the top, naturally), lattes with a Superman logo in the foam, Bat-waffles, and more. At the very least, if you’re an American overseas and homesick for ridiculous pop culture-themed food products, you can get a superheroic dose in Malaysia and Singapore.