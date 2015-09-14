The 2015 Innovation By Design Awards: 3-D Printing

This year, Fast Company gave 3-D Printing it’s own category in the Innovation By Design Awards, to recognize all the ferment in the industry. The finalists and winner below all use 3-D printing to rethink major categories, from the way our buildings are constructed to the way movies are made. Congratulations to everyone, and a big thank you to our judges: Andrew Dent, vice president of materials research at Material ConneXion; Bre Pettis, cofounder of MakerBot and founder of Bold Machines; and Bradford Shellhammer, founder and CEO of Bazar. And finally, a sincere thank you to everyone who entered and supported Fast Company‘s commitment to elevating the design profession.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

An animated short film that follows a ukelele-playing girl chased through a dark forest by the monster that emerges from her own shadow. Every frame of the film was separately printed by a FormLabs Form1+ 3-D printer, making it the world’s first 3-D printed film. All in all, the short required 2,500 different figures to animated, which in turn took over 6,000 hours to print: a stunning amount of care for a short film that only lasts a few minutes. MakerChairs Creator: Joris Laarman Lab The lab’s Puzzle Chair uses small 3-D printed parts to build affordable, time efficient furniture. This isn’t just 3-D printed flat pack furniture, though. Each chair is designed to be printed out and then constructed out of an array of jigsaw-like bricks. And the design is surprisingly stylish: for around $30 bucks worth of material, you can download the plans and construct a chair that looks every good as a Verner Panton classic. MOD-t Creators: Steve Schell, Bill Gross and frog

Firm: New Matter Most 3-D printers are expensive and have a steep learning curve. The MOD-T was designed to be different. It uses a 2-axis motion system to print out objects, which also helps keep the MOD-T easy to use, reliable, and affordable. It’s a system aimed at beginners, from the low sticker price (just $399) to MOD-t’s user-friendly suite of apps, which includes a curated 3-D marketplace. Voxel8 Creators: Jennifer Lewis, et al

Firm: Voxel8

advertisement