Recess Takes On New Meaning When Your School Overlooks A Vineyard

Kids these days are very sophisticated . They have their own bike shares and their own guides to maker culture. In the quaint village of Limbach, in Slovakia, about 40 of them attend kindergarten in a lovely staggered complex that overlooks a sprawling vineyard.

This fancy kindergarten was designed by Slovakia-based architects Architekti.Sk, who had the task of figuring out how to build classrooms for 40 children, a dayroom, a director’s office, a kitchen with facilities, playground spaces and parking area into an area a little over 10,000 square feet (or a bit bigger than a baseball diamond). Their solution was to build upwards–in four staggered buildings, shaped exactly the way a kindergartners would draw a house, classrooms fill the upper floors and facilities are housed in the attics. Playground areas lead out to the vineyards and, in one of the buildings, windows with parapets are lowered so that even the smallest children can have a view of the grapevines.

Here’s our main concern: if you’ve already achieved the dream of taking daily, mid-afternoon naps overlooking a vineyard, what do you have to look forward to in retirement?