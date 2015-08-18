How To Make Your Stress Work In Your Favor

Sometimes, stress can seem like a full-time job. Many of us try to avoid it or, failing that, manage or mitigate it. But Kelly McGonigal, a lecturer at Stanford University and author of The Upside of Stress, makes the case for embracing the stress in your life.

“We have this story about stress that says when stress is present, there’s something wrong with me or something wrong with my life,” she says. But the reality is that there’s no stress-free version of your life available to you—it’s always going to be there.

Often, the reason we have stress in our lives is because we’re leading rich lives and something we care about is at stake, she says. Constantly avoiding or reducing stress could mean not striving for certain goals or taking risks that could lead to great rewards, such as a new job or relationship.

Instead, McGonigal advocates changing our attitudes about stress and embracing it. That’s easier said than done, but following several steps can help.

Noticing and accepting that stress is a part of what it means to be human and to have a meaningful life is the first step in turning around negative attitudes toward it. “Sometimes, when you’re feeling stressed out, you literally have to say to yourself, ‘I’m stressed out right now because I care about my job,’ or, ‘This is stressful because I’m a parent and parenting is stressful,’” McGonigal says.

Stress is often a reaction that’s trying to tell you something, says Alicia H. Clark, PsyD, a licensed clinical psychologist in Washington, D.C.: “Look for the part of the stress or anxiety response tricking you into thinking you can’t handle it. That part is the part that drives you to avoid doing what you need to do.”

When you start looking at why you’re stressed, McGonigal says, you either find meaning or have an opportunity to dissolve it. If your stress level is rising because you’re in the 10-item checkout line and the person in front of you has 15 items, ask yourself why that matters. If you can realize that it doesn’t matter, it makes it easier to let go of stressors that aren’t important. But when the answer is something you care about—such as when you’re anxious about your health or job—the realization allows you to connect with that value and put the stress in perspective, she says.