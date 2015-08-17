Turn Your Music Into A Beautiful, Glowing Beacon

Bluetooth speakers have become so ubiquitous to the point that it causes fatigue. You can get a levitating soccer ball speaker , one that learns your taste through complex algorithms, and a petite a speaker in a lightbulb . But what about something that’s less about gimmick and more about livability? Uma, a portable speaker-light hybrid from the San Francisco–based lighting company Pablo , offers no-frills functionality in a decidedly handsome silhouette.

Carmine Deganello, a designed based in Milan and Amsterdam, collaborated with Pablo on Uma. With a leather handle and elegant silhouette, the lantern is flexible enough to use in virtually any room and is perfect for summer nights spent outside. It has eight hours of battery life, a dimmable LED light, and emits sound in 360-degrees. Even if you don’t need it to pull double duty as a speaker, the Uma offers plenty of utility.

Uma will be available January 2016 for $480 from store.pablodesigns.com.