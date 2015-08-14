Samsung Debuts World’s Largest Hard Drive

Samsung has launched the world’s largest hard drive, a staggering 2.5-inch 16 terabyte flash drive that’s almost 60% bigger than the largest drives currently on the market. Aimed at enterprise consumers, the drive’s price has not been disclosed yet.

According to Deutsch site Golem.de, Samsung displayed a server containing 48 of the new drives, dubbed the PM1633a, at a California trade show. Samsung representatives apparently referred to the new product as JBOF, for “just a bunch of flash.” Though the product likely won’t have a large customer base for another two to three years as demand increases, it gives Samsung considerable leverage in the very profitable (if unsexy) enterprise storage market.

[via The Verge]