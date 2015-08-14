advertisement
Kevin Durant And Friends Get Insanely Excited For Nike’s New KD8 Collection

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

Sneaker heads can get all kinds of excited whenever a new shoe is dropped. Basketball benches can get a wee bit worked up after a big dunk. Now a new ad from Nike and Foot Locker combines the two and takes them to the level of ludicrous.

To celebrate Kevin Durant’s new shoe and apparel collection for the back-to-school season, we see the Oklahoma City Thunder star drop by a streetball game just in time to witness a particularly thunderous dunk followed by some equally thunderous crowd theatrics. Mouths go agape, the screaming is unbridled, clothes get torn up, multiple humans flip through the air, a jet pack, and more until . . . everyone settles down and continues to watch the game.

