Lawrence Lessig’s Crazy Plan To Run For President, Fix Campaign Finance, And Resign

Over the last 20 years of talking about the problem of big money in politics, Congress hasn’t actually voted to do anything about it, and it’s unlikely that they will anytime soon. So Harvard University law professor Lawrence Lessig has cooked up a crazy plan to force some change: He’s trying to crowdfund a presidential campaign focused on the single issue of campaign finance reform.

If Lessig can raise $1 million by Labor Day, and if no other presidential candidates take up what he calls “citizen equality” as their first priority, he plans to run as the first ever “referendum” president (he has already started a SuperPAC to help fund candidates who support his goals.). Once elected, he would work solely on passing a law to fix campaign finance and to re-draw districts that are more politically fair. And once he accomplished that, he’d instantly resign, handing over the reins to his vice president–whether that’s either of the major Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders (surely they appreciate the offer), or someone else.

Here he is explaining his “Citizen Equality Act,” designed to move the country back to equal representation for everyone:

His theory is that an ordinary president can’t take on the issue of campaign finance. “They can’t fix this on their own,” he says. “We have to accept that simple fact. The interests that would block reform are the interests Congress depends most upon. They can’t do it. They need an intervention.”

Presidential elections don’t allow for real referendums like the kind that happen in states like California, where voters can approve or reject laws while they’re voting people into office. But Lessig thinks he can hack the system, and find out what people really want by asking them to back a single issue. He also think no one’s tried it before because the technology didn’t exist to run a campaign this way.

“There’s never been the means–aka, the Internet–and rarely the need,” he says.

The lopsided system of funding campaigns keeps getting worse. By the beginning of August, it was clear that the 1% (or the 1% of the 1%) are already dominating the 2016 presidential campaign: A tiny group of ultra-rich families and their businesses, smaller than ever before, has funded half of all donations so far.