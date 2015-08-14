Staff Recommender: Joshua Lieberman, Who Stole The Hearts Of Figure Skating Judges

Name: Joshua Lieberman Twitter: @joshualieberman Role at Fast Company : Software/Web developer. I have already had the chance to lead on two big projects since I joined Fast Company in October 2014. I wrote the front-end code (code that processes and formats data for a browser to present) on our new mobile site and am currently leading the front-end for a top-secret but much bigger project. Titillating Fact: It usually surprises people that I once had a go as a figure skater. I’m a pretty big guy now and not exactly graceful, but up until I was about 13, I was doing competition “ice dancing” (my mom’s preferred name for the sport). I only ever wore all black outfits, and stole the hearts of judges throughout the region. I also have a rat tattoo on my ribcage and am a big fan of Mariah.

Things he’s loving:

1. Death Magic by Health

I’ve been listening to Health since their self-titled debut, but their sound has always been pretty experimental. For me, it can evoke the image of a chainsaw trying to cut a Donald Judd sculpture. Their latest, despite its title, is very pop-y and dance-y—particularly tracks like L.A. Looks. The band has been a major influence on producers of the pop sound for the past decade and Death Magic is a statement that they’re listening back.

2. You Must Build A Boat

This came up as a recommended app for me a week or two ago, and I’ve been pretty addicted to it ever since download. I’m a sucker for puzzle games and good design, and it offers both. The UI is stylishly 8-bit and the game design combines elements of classic adventure games like Zelda and Pokémon with fast-paced puzzle games like Bejeweled and Candy Crush. I appreciate that there are no in-app purchases (which I find tasteless) or ads, letting a user focus on the game.