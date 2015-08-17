A Giant Lite-Brite For Designers (And Other Grown-Ups)

You might know it from childhood, or you might know it from its recent cameo in Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: First Day Of Camp: The Lite-Brite is a classic electronic toy that let kids plug small colored plastic pegs into a black board to create analog pixel-art. First introduced in 1967, you can still find the original Lite-Brite it in stores , but it’s getting a little long in the tooth.

San Francisco-based firm Hero Design thought they could come with a bigger, better, more contemporary take on the Lite-Brite, to help invigorate and refresh the minds of its hard-working designers. So they did. The Everbrite is a massive interactive mood board, 42 times larger than a Lite-Brite to be exact, covered in 464 individual dials that can be custom tuned to any LED color, just by twisting them.

Using a custom LED boards each of those knobs has a small display embedded in the surface. When one is twisted, the display can be tuned like a radio dial to colors along the RGB spectrum. The high-contrast surface has been designed so that ambient light won’t make the Everbrite pick up glare: it should look as good in a dark room as it does with one filled with bright windows and overhead fluorescents. Resetting the Everbrite is as simple as pushing a button on the side, erasing the canvas and resetting the dials to default. It also has a screensaver mode, allowing the Everbrite to display pre-baked animation loops.

Although Hero Design built the Everbrite for its own offices, they’re pitching it as the perfect collaborative creativity tool, suitable for other offices, schools, lobbies, and events. All you need is a suitable wall. If you think a grown-up Lite Brite would be suitable for your workspace, Hero Design will sell you one, ranging in price from $14,000 to $50,000.

