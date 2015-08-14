When Plant Pots Get Too Expensive, Consider A Tote Bag

Ceramic pots for larger plants tend to be bulky, expensive, or not so attractive. And if they do appeal to the eye, then, naturally, they’re really expensive. But London purveyor of design goods, Darkroom, has a simple, deceptively stylish solution for disguising your average plastic plant pot: Just shove it in a tote bag*.

Capable of comfortably housing a 12-inch planter, the sleeves are sourced from Belgian housewares manufacturer Serax, and made from “heavily painted canvas cotton,” presumably giving it a nice, stiff structure. Darkroom’s contribution came from the intentionally crude-looking, painted-on circle design, adding a bit of visual pop. (There are also smaller versions which feature stripes and triangles.)

If you’re playing with American dollars, the £35 price tag won’t be quite so kind to you, roughly equating to $55. But then again, it’s probably still cheaper than any hyper-trendy alternative you were considering.

*As Darkroom point outs in no uncertain terms, these aren’t actual tote bags, or even suitable for use as a tote bag. Rather, they’re specially constructed pieces meant to make your living room look like a farmers market gone awry. You can try and use a normal tote bag if you really want, but it will likely look flaccid and terrible.