Funny Or Die “Fixed” Fox News’s Coverage Of Their Planned Parenthood Video

It feels like this could go on forever. Funny Or Die made a satirical video, as they are known to do from time to time, and then Fox News took it rather seriously, as they have occasionally done as well. Now Funny Or Die has remixed the Fox News coverage of their own video, and on and on we go in an ouroboros of humor and offense until the end of time.

The inciting incident was FOD’s video response to the embattled Planned Parenthood nearly getting defunded earlier this month, amid dubious accusations of “selling body parts.”

In the video, comedic performers such as Alice Wetterlund, Megan Amram, and Nicole Byer speak in scandalized tones about the lesser known nefarious activities of Planned Parenthood like, gasp, pre-natal care. As the hosts of Fox News’s The Five explained on their show, though, this is all part of the Left’s desperate attempt to defuse the controversy by making a mockery of it. One of the crew also described the makers of the video as being “in bed with the devil.” Yikes.

Funny Or Die apparently could not not respond to Fox News’s hot take and so the team “fixed” the news crawl running along the screen during it.

Stay tuned for Fox News’s coverage of Funny Or Die’s take on their coverage of Funny Or Die’s video. The whole incident pretty much leaves Co.Create making this face.