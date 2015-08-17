Microsoft Wants To Put Windows 10 On Every Connected Gadget

Apple and Google won the first battle for the “post-PC” world, with Android and iOS powering virtually every handheld gadget. Microsoft Windows scarcely registers its presence on mobiles, at under 3% market share (according to comScore). But Microsoft is fighting hard for the next round, which will bring online factory machinery, security systems, climate controls, electronic door locks, and just about every other gadget into the Internet of Things (otherwise known as the IoT).

Microsoft just released Windows 10 IoT Core, a slimmed-down version of Windows 10 that runs on the $40 Raspberry Pi 2 and Intel’s $140 MinnowBoard MAX—credit card-sized computer boards that makers use to prototype connected gadgets. A version certified for Arduino (the granddaddy of hardware hacker boards) is coming, says Tony Goodhew, a program manager in Microsoft’s IoT Team.

What does this mean? With these boards, makers can build prototype-connected devices like home security systems, lighting controllers, weather-monitoring devices, or just learning projects like blinky lights controlled from a cellphone. These little hacker boards are to the connected, automated world of the future what the bare motherboards of the 1970s and ’80s were to the personal computing era that followed.

Microsoft is courting the garage developers of the connected future to build up support for its IoT platform. “We’re presenting what we have to bring to the party,” says Goodhew, “rather than trying to bring them to our party, which is what Microsoft has done in the past.” Microsoft has partnered with Arduino and the Raspberry Pi foundation and become a Maker Faire sponsor, for instance.

Microsoft supports Windows 10 IoT Core projects and sponsors contests through Hackster.io, a community for hardware hackers building connected gadgets using boards like the Raspberry Pi, gadgets like the Pebble smartwatch, and networks such as PubNub that link devices over the Internet. Hackster.io is currently running a contest for building home automation gadgets with Windows 10 IoT Core and the Raspberry Pi 2. Winners get a trip to Maker Faire New York City or Maker Faire Rome.

After basically owning the computing industry in late 1990s, Microsoft expanded clumsily into nascent gadget categories like smartphones, and their forerunners—PDAs and handheld PCs. Microsoft’s original gadget-focused OS, Windows CE, was introduced back in 1996. It was a halfhearted attempt to squeeze the Windows 95 experience onto a tiny LCD, with barely readable text and an awkwardly sized Start button.

BlackBerry, Palm, iOS, and Android—built from the beginning for mobile devices—spawned a whole new way to interact with computers and the web, while Windows limped along with incremental revisions under the names Pocket PC and Windows Mobile. By the time Microsoft did a ground-up revamp, with the release of the slick Windows Phone 7 OS in late 2010, it had no chance of catching up to Android and iOS. (Palm was nearly extinct by then, and BlackBerry was in the morbid free-fall that continues today.)