Technical Ninjutsu And A Whole Lot Of Data: How To Photograph A Black Hole

He works on the Event Horizon Telescope project, which uses ultra-powerful telescopes located at extremely high altitudes to form images of black holes. It’s one of the most cutting-edge scientific projects in the world, and one that requires more than aptitude for astronomy and math–it requires technological ninjutsu and a serious yen for project management.

The Event Horizon Telescope initiative, which began in 2008, uses nine telescopes around the world to help build “photographs” of the black hole, which is believed to lay at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. Doeleman, who is one of the project’s cofounders, says the goal is simple: “We replicate in radio waves what an optical dish does. An optical mirror’s perfect parabolic shape combines all the light hitting the mirror into a single focal point where you put the camera. In the technique we use, very-long-baseline interferometry (VLBI), different radio telescopes worldwide record data while looking at the same black hole at the same moment. We then compare data captured at different points around the globe in a super-computing cluster that essentially does the same job that the optical mirror does.”

When I spoke with Doeleman by Skype, he was working at the Mauna Kea Observatories, nearly 14,000 feet above sea level. By his standards, the experience at Mauna Kea was luxurious—”suffering in comfort,” as he put it. But Doeleman and his fellow astronomers often work under much more austere and difficult conditions.

Even with oxygen tanks, workers at 15,000 feet face significant challenges getting work done. Due to the nature of the work astronomers at facilities like the Atacama Pathfinder Experiment in Chile and Mauna Kea do, intense concentration is necessary.

“We systemize,” Doeleman told me. “There are lots of checklists. At base camp, when we’re at 9,000 feet, we write down our goals, what we’re doing, and what tasks are. Then we have a really good team. We have very knowledgeable experts who know what they’re supposed to do. There’s also supplementary oxygen at some sites like Chile, where we wear oxygen tanks, which helps a little bit.”

“And, importantly,” he added, “We do acclimatize. We don’t rush in and make mission-critical observations at the last moment. We get to a site a few days early, make trips up and down, and get used to the altitude. I personally have headaches the first three days. You give yourself time to get your altitude legs, so to speak. And after that, it’s mostly smooth sailing.“