Why Get-Out-The-Vote Campaigns Should Start In Preschool

In the classic marshmallow studies at Stanford University in the 1960s, researchers plopped preschoolers in front of a marshmallow, told them if they’d wait to eat it they’d get another, and then left the room. The kids who were able to wait–while staring longingly at the snack–later turned out to be more successful in life.

The marshmallows spawned an explosion of research on skills like grit and self-regulation, and how kids with higher “socio-emotional skills” are more likely to do better in school, make more money, and be happier with their lives. Now, new research suggests that they might also be more likely to vote.

After looking through data from a massive, 20-year study of an experiment designed to teach kids better self-control, a graduate student from Duke University found that the children who were taught these skills were about 40% more likely to vote when they grew up.

Part of the reason might be that they were simply more likely to be able to deal with the hassles of registering and showing up at a voting booth.

“Voting is expensive. Not in monetary costs, but in the time, energy, and mental attention that this foundational act of democracy requires,” says John Holbein, the PhD student behind the research. “In order to vote, citizens have to know where to vote, when to vote, and how to register to vote, all while drumming up the energy and focus required to overcome the many distractions that get in the way of their voting.”

While other resources–like how much someone knows about politics, how much time they’ve spent in school, or how much money they make–also influence whether someone votes, Holbein argues that socio-emotional skills also make a difference.

“People often have to wait in long lines or simply face a number of distractions on election day that would stop them from voting–i.e. the oil needs changing, an unexpected deadline arises, etc.,” he says. “Even if other things get in the way on election day, what types of citizens still go to the polls? Perhaps gritty citizens persevere and vote despite these distractions, while less gritty citizens simply stay home.”