What If The Subway Turnstiles Made A Better Noise? And What If That Noise Was Farts?

When a rider uses a MetroCard on a subway turnstile in New York City, the turnstile emits a short beep, to let the rider (and especially blind riders) know that the card has worked and you may now get on the subway. But James Murphy, the force behind LCD Soundsystem, finds this simple, lone beep to be a missed opportunity. Why should every turnstile all emit the same tone, when each swipe could be different, and people’s commutes could be turned into a performance–a symphony, if you will, on the subway.