What If The Subway Turnstiles Made A Better Noise? And What If That Noise Was Farts?

When a rider uses a MetroCard on a subway turnstile in New York City, the turnstile emits a short beep, to let the rider (and especially blind riders) know that the card has worked and you may now get on the subway. But James Murphy, the force behind LCD Soundsystem, finds this simple, lone beep to be a missed opportunity. Why should every turnstile all emit the same tone, when each swipe could be different, and people’s commutes could be turned into a performance–a symphony, if you will, on the subway.
You might know about Murphy’s quest, because Heineken also thinks it’s a good idea (and that perhaps you’d like to buy a Heineken for yourself while you think about what a good idea it is) and has paid a lot of money to have Murphy appear in advertisements where he advocates for his project. Here’s his pitch:
The MTA has said, unequivocally, that Murphy’s idea will never, ever happen. But he’s still fighting the good fight. And while a whimsical urban intervention is always a good thing, Murphy’s self-seriousness about the project is ripe for a sending up. And that’s just what YouTube jokester Jason Selvig has done, by asking: What if the subway symphony was played with a different instrument? See the answer below: