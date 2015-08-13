Pixar’s New “Inside Out” Short Finds Riley Already Inside The Dating Scene

As we saw recently, Pixar occasionally likes to telegraph its future plans with easter eggs in its current films. The innocent not-quite-flirtation that takes place in this summer’s Inside Out, though, did not seem to be an indication that 11-year old hero Riley was about to formally enter the dating world. Apparently, that’s what’s happening.

When Inside Out has a blu-ray release, it will include Pixar’s latest short, you guessed it: “Riley’s First Date.” In a trailer for it, released today, the stupefied young boy we met briefly in the film comes a-wooing. It’s the summer after the events of Inside Out, so that would make Riley a more seasoned and worldly 12-year-old, but still, her dad does not seem to be loving this development. Neither would most audiences who came to care for Riley in the film if they hadn’t already seen ample evidence of her emotions’ ability to work in funny-voiced unison.

Look for the short when the film comes to blu-ray on October 13.

H/t to Vulture