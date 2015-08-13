Lights, Camera, Liftoff: Drone Film Fest Coming To San Francisco

Got a terrific film you’ve made with footage from your drone? There may be finally be a theater full of people waiting to watch it.

In recent months, it’s become more and more clear that drones are one of the most important new filmmaking tools to come along in years. So it stands to reason that drone films should get their own film festivals.

On November 19, the Flying Robot International Film Festival will be coming to San Francisco’s Roxie Theater. Although this is not the first drone film festival–that honor belongs to the New York City Drone Film Festival, which was held earlier this year–it will be the first for the West Coast, where drones are quickly becoming ubiquitous.

The brainchild of videographer Eddie Codel, the FRiFF is taking submissions through September 15. Winning filmmakers will receive cash prizes, as well as drones and accessories.

The festival will showcase films in six categories: “Cinematic, Drones for Good, Aerial Sports, LOL WTF, I Made That!, and Student Films.”

There will also be a best of show winner.

Drones are becoming one of the greatest filmmaking tools of all time.

Judges for the Flying Robot International Film Festival include MakerBot founder Bre Pettis, Internet video star Veronica Belmont, and others.