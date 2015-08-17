How Departing CEOs Can Pass The Torch To Successors

It isn’t uncommon in planned CEO successions for an incumbent’s tenure to overlap a bit with a successor’s. The idea is to create a smooth transition, but that doesn’t always happen. While it’s the newcomer’s responsibility to get to know the organization they’re stepping into, it’s just as important for the outgoing exec to manage the process. Here are a few ways to do just that.

When a top leadership position changes hands, it doesn’t just affect that one role. For starters, the company’s board has to take on the task of hiring the right successor and planning for continuity after the incumbent’s last day. The head of human resources needs to coordinate the logistical steps of the transition by making key introductions and advising the new leader on the organization’s culture. Senior managers also have to prepare their departments for change. And last but not least, the sitting CEO needs to direct the handover, making sure everyone who can give support does.

CEOs are hired into their roles in the first place because they’re good at mobilizing others to behave in certain ways and think creatively. Rather than take a backseat, the outgoing CEO should muster those skills to help the new leader win support. Change isn’t easy, but the outgoing leader can reduce resistance by creating an atmosphere where the organization doesn’t hand over just the trappings of leadership to its new head but genuine confidence as well.

The search for the new leader begins after the organization decides what skills and expertise it’s looking for and whether to promote from within or bring in somebody new.

If asked to do so, the CEO must work with the board to help choose her successor. She should think of those efforts as part of her own legacy, and take them seriously. It’s also important for the incumbent to understand where in the transition she’ll be most useful. For example, it may be best for the CEO to be the primary adviser to her successor, offering counsel while pointing out areas where the new exec will take the reins. In those areas, the outgoing CEO needs to make sure managers start coming to the new CEO for direction, not giving orders until her very last day. It can be tricky figuring out how to maintain and relinquish control in the right proportions, but it’s crucial for passing the torch smoothly.