Turns Out A $70,000 Salary Doesn’t Always Buy Happiness

Back in April, Seattle credit card processing company Gravity Payments announced it would raise the minimum wage for its 120-person staff to $70,000 . For CEO Dan Price, the bump up from the average $48,000 salary was an attempt to ensure the happiness of his employees, based on a Princeton study that measured the dollar figure that triggered contentment among 450,000 U.S. residents.

At the time, the move prompted praise for more equitable salaries (the CEO took a pay cut to enable the change), as well as concerns that productivity would plummet along with employees’ willingness to strive for the next level.

Six months into the new regime, Harvard Business School professor Michael Wheeler took a look at the progress (or lack thereof) that Gravity Payments had made, and juxtaposed it with another wage-increase experiment, at Ivar’s Salmon House, a Seattle restaurant.

The restaurant raised the minimum wage to $15. Although that represents a 60% increase for some of its staff, a full-time worker can expect to make around $36,000, because with the increase came a no-tip policy (and a 21% increase in the price of a plate). Most of Price’s staff were already making more than the average restaurant worker.

Ivar’s Salmon House Photo: Flickr user Wonderlane

Although the move was heralded as one with foresight, the city had already voted to raise the minimum wage to $15 over the next few years. Still, Wheeler writes that so far, it’s been a success because it’s made employees at the restaurant happy. Since they have direct contact with customers, the entire experience is enhanced; therefore, he says, it was a smart business move.

Wheeler isn’t as positive about Gravity Payments. Instead of being lauded as a visionary, Wheeler notes how Price became the victim of backlash when Fox Business’s Stuart Varney asked if he was a socialist, and Rush Limbaugh proceeded to do a takedown. “Some customers left, either unhappy with what they saw as Price’s political agenda or worried that the added costs would be passed on to them. Heads of other tech companies complained that he has made them look bad by comparison,” Wheeler writes.

A recent piece in The New York Times found other signs of trouble caused by Gravity’s pay raises: