How Wayfinding Guru Lance Wyman Defined the Field of Environmental Graphics

When you visit a foreign (or not so foreign) city, maneuvering the streets can either fill you with ease or utter frustration. This is all due to wayfinding , a visual language that communicates how to navigate the terrain. From the 1960s onward, designer Lance Wyman masterminded wayfinding systems around the world and defined the field of environmental graphics along the way.

Wyman built a career around vibrant, easy-to-decipher signs that communicate through pictorial graphics. “What makes him really distinctive is that all his best work has been done in the public realm, and nearly always for a mass audience,” writes Adrian Shaughnessy in the introduction to Lance Wyman: The Monograph, a forthcoming book from Unit Editions.

A Pratt graduate, Wyman cut his teeth at General Motors where he developed a packaging system that was eventually used for packaging thousands of different Delco parts. Then, in 1960, he was drafted in the military, where he part of the advanced infantry and gained experience in map making. While he was formally trained in industrial design, Wyman found that he favored graphics and logos more.

“Product design had taken a back seat, but only in the sense of designing products for sale,” Wyman said in an interview published in the new tome. “Instead of making something that someone wanted to buy and use as a product, I was making things that went out in the environment; something in the third dimension that functioned as communication.”

His big break came during his tenure in the office of George Nelson where he worked under art director Irving Harper. While at the office, Wyman created the graphic system for the Chrysler Pavilion at the 1963/1964 World’s Fair. The space featured a number of exhibits focused on how a car gets made, from design to assembly line, plus a number of other initiatives Chrysler was working on at the time. His first experience designing a branding and wayfinding system in tandem, the Chrysler Pavilion graphics featured vibrant colors and the use of pictorial communication—hallmarks of his style. This would inform his later work devising wayfinding systems for exhibitions, events, public transportation, and more since it gave him experience communicating to a broad audience of fair goers, it necessitated engaging visuals, and it required directing people through a labyrinth of attractions.

In 1966, when he was just 29 years old, Wyman won a competition to be the lead graphic designer for the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, which arguably has the strongest of visual identity of any Olympic games (and certainly one whose originality would never be questioned, which is the case with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics logo). Pedro Ramírez Vázquez, president of the organizing committee, challenged him to make Mexico look like a modern country. Wyman and his team, which included signage expert Peter Murdoch, eventually created a pictorial system of signage, icons, logos, posters, apparel, merchandise, tickets, stamps, and supergraphics that defined the games’ look.

“I hit on the fact that the geometry of the Olympic rings could generate the numerals 6 and 8. The three-lined structure of the 68 evolved into the letterforms for the word ‘Mexico’ and eventually the Mexico 68 typeface,” Wyman said of the project. “It was the discovery of the geometry of the rings being able to generate the 68 that was the beginning of everything.”