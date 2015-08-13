Facebook Revokes Internship After Student Exposes Messenger Flaw

Landing a high-profile internship is a coup for any college student. But even before Harvard student Aran Khanna began his internship at Facebook, he was already hard at work in his dorm room on a browser application that piggybacked off users‘ location data on Facebook Messenger.

Rather than impressing former Harvard dorm room hacker and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Khanna’s application was speedily shut down. Facebook then rescinded Khanna’s internship offer.

This, from the company that touts a culture embracing the “hacker way”–written all over its walls, according to Molly Graham, who managed culture and employment branding for two years at Facebook–seems more than a bit hypocritical. Especially considering that Graham once said, “Companies tend to reflect everything about them—their personality, strengths, weaknesses. So when you start defining culture in an intentional way, first look at yourselves. If you’re not a founder, look at your CEO and the people who were there at the very beginning.”

What happened?

Despite the title of a post he penned on the blogging platform Medium titled “Stalking Your Friends,” Khanna started innocently enough. An avid user of Facebook’s Messenger, Khanna writes:

When you send a message from the Messenger app there is an option to send your location with it. What I realized was that almost every other message in my chats had a location attached to it, so I decided to have some fun with this data.

He created a Chrome extension called Marauder’s Map that would use location data from Messenger to map where users were when they sent messages, which was accurate to within three feet. Khanna pointed out that even without the use of GPS or a mobile device, Facebook was pushing location data out with every message sent by default, and he could track users he wasn’t even friends with, but who took part in group chats.

Apparently, Facebook was aware of this privacy flaw for three years, according to a report on Boston.com.