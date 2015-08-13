Google’s iOS App Just Got A Smart Update

If you’re reading an article in the Google app on your iPhone, you may not want to navigate away from the page to learn more. With the most recent upgrade to its iOS app, the search giant has you covered.

Now, you can ask Google anything while browsing pages in its app, and the app will respond based on what you are searching at the time. Browsing the menu for a new restaurant and need directions? Ask “Ok Google: How do I get to this restaurant?” and Google’s voice assistant will automatically direct you to the establishment on your screen.

“Try saying ‘Ok Google, where was he born’ while reading an article about William Shakespeare,” reads the app’s page in the App Store.

Google’s app automatically knows which “he” or restaurant you are referring to, based on what is pulled up on your screen. The update also introduces more detailed, utilitarian search results–with information like hours and pricing–as well as the ability to copy and paste text to and from anywhere in the app.

In July, Google added extra functionality to mobile search, giving users data on how busy a restaurant or store is at different times in the day when they look up those venues.

[via Engadget]