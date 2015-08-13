You Won’t Believe The Candy Creations This Artist Made From The Sugar In Each Soft Drink Brand

You catch more flies with honey than vinegar—even when educating people on the dangers of honey, or at least its key component, sugar.

When health initiatives have attempted to educate consumers on the abundance of sugar in soft drinks, the gross-out strategy has failed. An ad, for instance, showing a man slugging down a glass of pink, gelatinous fat made people more mad at the makers of the ad than its subject. Recently, however, an artist came up with a clever way to quantify the sugar quotient of most convenience store beverages—and it’s decidedly sweet.

In a project he calls (de)hydrate, food photographer Henry Hargreaves turned the amount of sugar in a soft drink serving into a giant lollipop. The process involves boiling down a Vitaminwater or Monster Energy Drink, brand by brand, to burn off the water evaporated, leaving only the industrialized sugar leftovers behind. This slurry is then put in a lollipop mold the size of either its bottle or can. It’s one thing to know that there’s a lot of sugar in a Mountain Dew, but it’s an entirely different thing to see a ginormous, urine-colored carnival prize treat made from the sugar within. That image perhaps resonates more than the scare-shock of seeing a man guzzling intestinal fat—a sight most people would like to forget.

By turning Vitaminwater into a lollipop, Hargreaves ensures that anybody buying it thinking they’re getting something healthy feels like a sucker.

Statement from the artist:

After recently hearing a health professional refer to soda as “the cigarettes of our generation,” I decided to do an experiment to show what’s in soft drinks after the water is boiled away—in other words, dehydrating the hydrator. Once boiled, I took each remaining substance and poured it into a lollipop mold. After all, I figure that’s what you’re essentially getting: candy in costume as a soft drink.

Have a look through more images in the slides above and watch a video about the process below.

[via My Modern Met]