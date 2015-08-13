See The Evolution Of Nearly Every Major Movie Studio Logo In One Image

It’s the end of an era. As of this past July, the Regal space roller coaster intro that has delighted stoned teenage moviegoers for the past 20 years has undergone its first major overhaul . The policies of Regal Cinemas will now be disseminated to the sounds of a propulsive chiptune beat, advanced graphics, and a weird prehistoric soda-canyon interlude. Of course, this change is in keeping with what follows immediately after the theater chain intro: the logo of the studio behind the feature presentation. These moving trademarks have undergone even more massive changes over the years, and now all of them are captured in a single new image.

A Redditor has posted a tiled graphic that displays all the different iterations of five major studio identities, going back to the black and white years. A new logo is something that announces itself as obvious at first–“Hey, look at that!”–but then the more movies we see, the more we forget that there ever was a different logo. These images imprinted a feeling of cinematic excitement on us as children, and it’s hard not to feel a little of that crawl back when glancing at the old discarded versions. Also hard: not wanting to seek out some of the vintage movies that bore those logos.

