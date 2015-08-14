From Writing Better Emails To The Rise Of The Freelancer Economy: The Most Popular Leadership Stories This Week

This week, we found out how Facebook and Virgin Airlines promote creativity, how to write better emails, and why out mental to-do lists are probably doing more harm than good.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of August 9.

Some companies are better than others at encouraging creative expression. But it turns out those that do aren’t all in the same industry–or even similar ones. This week we saw how leaders in tech, design, and travel are building more creative workplaces.

You probably write tons of emails every day, right? Well, you’re doing it wrong. More of us are checking emails on mobile devices than ever before, which means brevity has never been more crucial. Here are four ways to help you master the fine art of getting to the point.

Plenty of us compile to-do lists in our heads in order to stay on top of our tasks. But according to some experts, “the reality is that mental lists distract you from other, more productive uses of your brain, like solving problems.”

By one recent measure, more than 15 million Americans today are self-employed. This week we learned about the two leading trends that are making the freelance boom possible.

You don’t have to be an outgoing type in order to be a good leader. In fact, some of the most effective change makers aren’t. Here’s a look at the five characteristics that great introverted leaders all share.