Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Edge+ And Note5: Almost The Same Phone, But Distinctly Different

Samsung being Samsung, it isn’t content to have one flagship smartphone. It wants to offer several of them. So today, less than six months after unveiling the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge , the company is back with two more high-end models, which it’s announcing at its “Samsung Unpacked” event in New York City.

The two new phones, the Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy Note5, have much in common. Specs-wise, in fact, they’re essentially identical, down to their roomy 5.7″ displays. They’re also kissing cousins of the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge. But each new phone has one key feature of its own, making them different enough that almost everyone will instinctively gravitate toward one or the other. They go on sale in the U.S. on August 21, on all the major carriers; Samsung recently gave me a sneak peek.

The Samsung S6 Edge+ (left) and Note5 (right)

The Galaxy S6 Edge+ practically seems designed to revive the old charges that Samsung’s best ideas are all borrowed from Apple. Just as the iPhone 6 Plus is almost the same phone as the iPhone 6, but with a bigger screen, the Edge+ is the Edge’s doppelganger, but with a 5.7″ display.

But the Edge+’s signature feature–the way its display’s left- and right-hand edges taper off in a stylish curve rather than a harsh right angle–owes nothing to Apple. It also makes even more sense at the Edge+’s 5.7″ than it does with the 5.1″ Edge. The curved edges let you nestle the phone in your hand in a surprisingly graceful way. Compared to garden-variety ginormous phones, this one is less of a tank, making it an intriguing option for people who don’t think they want a phone this big. As my colleague Ross Rubin notes, it’s a thoroughly mainstream device.

The S-Pen is one of the most highly evolved digital pens, period.

The Note5, meanwhile, lacks the curvy display and represents only a minor refinement of last year’s Note 4. Specs such as the screen size and rear-facing camera resolution remain unchanged; the case is just a skosh thinner and narrower than the Note 4, and slightly thicker and wider than the S6 Edge+.