Stone Island’s Latest Jacket Takes A More Transparent Approach To Fashion

Since its rise to fame in the ’90s, Stone Island has been the king of merging high fashion with performance gear, impressively able to maintain its credibility and relevance for two decades. (See its latest collab with Supreme for proof of that). Its latest gem, the Poly Cover Composite jacket is no exception.

Using a dye process that allows for the water-resistant, polyethylene film outer to carry different shades without losing its transparency—just one example in a laundry list of features that will make any technically-minded fashion nerd swoon.

Whether its heat sealed seams, windproof pockets, or the three–yes, three!–different detachable linings that factor into the design, it’s pieces like this that keep Stone Island well ahead of its peers. Of course, you’re gonna pay a premium. An $1,870 premium, to be exact. (Though if you can live with light purple, you can snag one for an ever-so-slightly more reasonable $915.)

[via High Snobiety]