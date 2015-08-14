3 Reasons Why Small Teams Make Better Tech Innovators

There’s a reason startups are driving so much innovation today. In many cases, it’s a simple matter of size. Smaller teams of smart, qualified, motivated people are often able to collaborate and communicate better than bigger ones. That’s hardly a new idea in the business world, but how bigger organizations can go about creating small-team dynamics is still an open question. So here’s a look at what we know about small teams’ effectiveness in the tech sector and how to put them to good use.

According to Gallup’s 2013 “State of the American Workplace” report, 42% of U.S. employees working at companies of 10 or fewer people felt they were “engaged” at work. That’s compared with the 30% of employees at large companies who said the same. To be sure, neither of those are especially high scores for engagement, but it’s clear that smaller teams have a leg up.

Fortunately, tighter-knit work cultures can be adopted within bigger companies, too. Whether you’re running a marketing or sales team or a CEO overseeing a team of developers, it boils down to a matter of structure. As companies grow, hierarchies tend to proliferate and grow more complex. The more hands and levels of approval a project needs to pass through, the greater the risk it can be watered down or held back. And from a personnel standpoint, larger teams are more likely to foster communication and interpersonal issues.

Cliché though it may be, there’s truth to “too many cooks in the kitchen.” Politics can start to creep in as coworkers vie for recognition and influence over a pool of peers that’s too big for any one individual to really shine. On a small team, though, it’s typically the reverse: Everyone plays a big hand in shaping the project–and gets credit for it–because “everyone” means just five or six people.

Small teams don’t just help advance tech; advancements in tech are also helping small teams collaborate better.

Keep in mind Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s “two pizza” rule: If a team can’t be fed with two pizzas, it’s too big. Especially in the developer world, small teams have built some of the most game-changing technologies. For example, the IBM AS400, one of the company’s most successful operating systems, was built by a very small team consisting of just a handful of people. VisiCalc, the original spreadsheet that, as tech historian Benj Edwards recounts, led “many businesses to consider buying a computer for the first time” when it launched in 1979, was developed by just two people (one of whom I have the pleasure of working with here at Alpha Software).