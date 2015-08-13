Behold: A Crazy, Dizzying, Life-Size Kaleidoscope

Japanese artist KAZ Shirane is captivated by the psychological effects of color and light. His latest work, dubbed Light Origami , is an environment that uses reflections to stimulate the mind.

Shirane compares the space’s structural underpinnings to origami. He 3-D modeled the design and constructed it from 320 polished aluminum panels. Multi-hued lights shine into the space. As you walk around the room, the reflections shift and change just as if you’re turning a hand-held kaleidoscope.

“My primary research interest is developing spaces that produce healing mental richness through mirrors, lights, and computational design,” Shirane says, noting that the speed and stress of daily life are taking their toll on people.

While heading into a 300-square-foot dome composed of mirrors doesn’t seem all that soothing, perhaps Shirane is onto something. The immersive visual assault within the space is certainly enough to make you forget about the urban cacophony outside and focus on what’s in front of your eyes.