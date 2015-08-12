Twitter Removes 140 Character Limit For Direct Messages

Twitter is formally lifting its 140 character limit for direct messages , after informing developers of the update in June .

Twitter product manager Sachin Agarwal told the Wall Street Journal that the change was designed “to create a really great space where people can talk about Twitter content.” It is likely also a response to the popularity of messaging platforms like Snapchat and Facebook’s Messenger app. Notably, Agarwal declined to comment when asked if Twitter would eventually tweak the length of regular tweets or place ads in direct messages.

Though beloved by its core user base, Twitter has faced sluggish user growth in recent years, and has added features to make it more approachable–like “While you were away”, which highlights key tweets that users may have missed.

The social networking service is currently engaged in a high-profile CEO search.

Longer direct messages will first roll out in mobile apps, on Twitter’s site, through TweetDeck and Twitter on Mac, and will then migrate worldwide in the coming weeks.

[via the Wall Street Journal]